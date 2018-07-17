VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Andrew Rannells Talk Broadway, DRAG RACE, & More on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Kristin Chenoweth and Andrew Rannells visit LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to chat all things Broadway, THE BOYS IN THE BAND, RuPaul's Drag Race, and more! Check out the hilarious clips below!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

Andrew Rannells is perhaps best known for his role as "Elijah" on the hit HBO series GIRLS. Andrew also appeared in season two of Steven Soderbergh's THE KNICK on Cinemax, NBC's THE NEW NORMAL and in Nancy Meyer's THE INTERN. He originated the role of "Elder Price" in THE BOOK OF MORMON, for which he won a Grammy Award and was nominated for both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award. Also on Broadway, heplayed the role of "King George" in the smash hit HAMILTON and starred as "Hedwig" in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. Andrew recently appeared in the FOX feature WHY HIM alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Rannells just wrapped his latest Broadway performance in FALSETTOS, for which he has been nominated for a Tony Award.

