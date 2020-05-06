VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Talks TIGER KING and More on CONAN

Tonight Tony-winner Kristin Chenoweth stops by Conan O'Brien's show to chat quarantine hobbies, TiKToK, and why she thinks Tiger King's Carole Baskin killed her husband. Get a peek at Cheno and Conan below!

Kristin Chenoweth completed a For the Girls Broadway residency in 2019, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.





