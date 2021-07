VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Her First Concert Back and More on LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN

Kristin Chenoweth appeared as a guest on Live With Kelly & Ryan on Monday, July 12.

During the interview, Chenoweth talked about her first concert with an audience since the start of the pandemic. The concert took place on Saturday, July 10 in Park City, Utah as part of the Utah Symphony's 17th Deer Valley Music Festival.

Chenoweth even had a surprise clip from the concert for Kelly and Ryan!

Check out the full clip below.

