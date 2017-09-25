VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Talks 20th Anniversary of Broadway Debut on LIVE

Kristin Chenoweth stopped by today's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to talk about the 20th anniversary of her Broadway debut. "It was a play, a lot of people think it was musical theater, but it was a play called 'Scapin' by Moliere." Check out the appearance below!

Chenoweth recently returned to the stage in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, the limited engagement ran November, 2016 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.



After stealing hearts with her show-stopping turn in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, which earned her a Tony Award, Kristin Chenoweth rose to Broadway super-stardom as Glinda in WICKED, a performance so iconic it changed the Great White Way for good. She's since become a sweetheart of the small and silver screens, dazzling audiences across the globe with her powerhouse vocals and irresistible charm. Most recently, this celebrated leading lady returned to the stage in ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY.

