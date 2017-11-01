VIDEO: Kristen Bell & Dave Grohl Perform FROZEN & Metallica Mash-Up

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl took over hosting duties on last night's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE. Dressed as a long-bearded David Letterman, the rocker was joined by Kristen Bell (dressed as Tom Selleck). After the guest host revealed that his daughters love Kristen's song from FROZEN, "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?", he invites her to perform a mash-up of the tune with Metallica's "Enter Sandman." Check out the results below!

Kristen Bell lends her voice to Anna in the hit Disney animated film FROZEN. She has appeared on Broadway in THE CRUCIBLE and THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer, and currently stars in NBC's THE GOOD PLACE.

