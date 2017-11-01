VIDEO: Kristen Bell & Dave Grohl Perform FROZEN & Metallica Mash-Up

FROZEN
Nov. 1, 2017  

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl took over hosting duties on last night's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE. Dressed as a long-bearded David Letterman, the rocker was joined by Kristen Bell (dressed as Tom Selleck). After the guest host revealed that his daughters love Kristen's song from FROZEN, "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?", he invites her to perform a mash-up of the tune with Metallica's "Enter Sandman." Check out the results below!

Kristen Bell lends her voice to Anna in the hit Disney animated film FROZEN. She has appeared on Broadway in THE CRUCIBLE and THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer, and currently stars in NBC's THE GOOD PLACE.

About Jimmy Kimmel Live: Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live" is well known for its huge viral video successes with 1.5 billion views on Youtubealone. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include - Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News, Jimmy's Twerk Fail Prank, Unnecessary Censorship, Youtube Challenge, The Baby Bachelor, Movie: The Movie, Handsome Men's Club, Jimmy Kimmel Lie Detective and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum" and a Blurred Lines parody with Robin Thicke, Pharrell, Jimmy and his security guard Guillermo.

