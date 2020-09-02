VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Asks Auliʻi Cravalho Her Kids' Burning MOANA Questions

She also talks about her upcoming Netflix film.

Auliʻi Cravalho answers some very important "Moana" questions for Kelly Clarkson's kids and she dishes on her new Netflix film "All Together Now."

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Auli'i gained international stardom as THE VOICE of Disney's Moana, and performed the Oscar nominated song, "How Far I'll Go," alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 Academy Awards. Auli'i has been seen seen next as a lead in the primetime television series, Rise, from Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller airing mid-season on NBC. She also starred as Ariel in "The little Mermaid Live".

