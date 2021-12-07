VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara, Ashley Park & More in THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF Season Two Trailer

Topic has released the trailer for season two of The Accidental Wold starring Tony-winner Kelli O'Hara. The new season will be available to stream exclusively on Topic on December 30.

Directed and written by Arian Moayed, the series also stars Ashley Park, Judith Light, Laurie Metcalf, Denis O'Hare, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Mike Doyle, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Judith Ivey, Zainab Jah, Sahr Ngaujah, Erin Wilhemi, and Tavi Gevinson.

In The Accidental Wolf Season 2, six months has passed since Katie (O'Hara) answered a phone call that upended her life and put the fate of a pregnant and wounded stranger in her hands. Her family is threatening to medicate her and take away her daughter. Every lead has gone cold. Katie attempts to return to her old life, but a new faction emerges that pulls her deeper into the mystery of what happened on the fateful night of the unknown call and brings danger straight to her doorstep.

Topic is the boundary-pushing streaming service for thrillers, mysteries, dramas and documentaries from around the world, serving viewers who crave entertainment beyond the mainstream. Whether it's a Nordic-noir crime thriller (The Killing), a back-stabbing, an Italian political drama (The Miracle), or a mind-blowing supernatural mystery from Russia (Dead Mountain), Topic expands your view of the world.

Tony Award winner, Emmy and 2 time- Grammy nominated actress and singer, Kelli's selected Broadway/West End credits include RTC's Sondheim's Follies and The Pajama Game as well as Kiss Me Kate, The King and I, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, and The Light in the Piazza for which she received six Tony Award nominations. Selected TV/Film credits include "13 Reasons Why," Sex & The City 2, "Masters of Sex" and "The Good Fight." In addition to numerous cast albums she has two solo albums, "Always" and "Wonder in the World." Upcoming: Netflix's All the Bright Places.