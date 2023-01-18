VIDEO: Katie Holmes Talks Being 'Superstitious' When She Does Theatre on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Katie Holmes appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss returning to the stage in The Wanderers.

During the interview, she discussed how she is "terrified" throughout the run of a play she is doing and how she is very superstitious backstage.

"I tend to become very superstitious. I have these different rituals. So if I eat a certain meal and the show goes well, then I only eat that meal for the run of the show which drives everyone around me crazy," Holmes shared.

Holmes also discussed working with Alan Cumming on her new film, the 25th anniversary of her debut film The Ice Storm, and more. Watch the complete interview below!

The Wanderers was wrriten by Anna Ziegler and is directed by Barry Edelstein. Joining Holmes in the cast is Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

The Wanderers begins preview performances on Thursday, January 26, 2023, and opens officially on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, March 26, 2023.

From playwright Anna Ziegler (The Last Match) comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it.

Watch the new interview here:



