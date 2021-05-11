VIDEO: Kate Rockwell and Next on Stage Finalist Steven Klenk Sing 'Rewrite the Stars'

Broadway's Kate Rockwell has teamed up with Next on Stage season 1 college finalist Steven Klenk to perform Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman! The track was mixed by Punch Full Productions.

Watch the duet below!

Klenk competed in our first season of Next on Stage, back in the summer of 2020, making it to the top 3! Get the latest news on this season's competition here.

At the time, Klenk shared why he applied to the competition saying, "I applied for Next on Stage because I think it is a phenomenal opportunity that is being given to young artists in the wake of this pandemic. I have unfortunately had many things cancelled because of the Corona virus outbreak, and Next on Stage has provided me with the chance to set those disappointments aside, focus on something different, and just sing."

Rockwell has served as college judge for Next on Stage for the past three seasons and recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's also been seen recently as Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records, and has performed her solo concert by the same name at Birdland Jazz Club, City Winery, and other venues in NYC. She is a WSET-certified wine lover and has the two cutest dogs on the planet.