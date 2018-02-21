VIDEO: Kara Lindsay Performs 'Watch What Happens' at The Broadway Princess Party

After ten sold out shows and a West Coast tour, Broadway's Cinderella, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala returned to host Broadway's most beloved leading ladies at Feinstein's/54 Below on on February 11, 2018. An all-star cast sang the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen in a magical evening.

In the video from the concert below, check out Kara Lindsay performing "Watch What Happens" from Newsies at The Broadway Princess Party!

Kara Lindsay's Broadway credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Glinda in Wicked, and her critically-acclaimed role as Katherine in the original stage cast of Newsies, as well as the film currently playing on Netflix. Other major credits include originating the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder in Little House on the Prairie, the Musical; Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins; the title role in Cinderella and Sally Bowles in Cabaret. She is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, and a native of Rochester, New York.

