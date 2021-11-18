VIDEO: Joshua Henry Remixes 'Bad Idea' from WAITRESS in New Remix Series

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Joshua Henry will be taking over the role of Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway production of Waitress!

He recently took to social media to post a beautiful rendition of Bad Idea, the act one duet between Jenna and Dr. Pomatter. He also hinted that these remixes might become a new series-- which Waitress tune would you want to see him take on next?

"Dr. Pomatter Preludes? Pomatter's Lounge? I wanna hear your suggestions for the names of these Waitress remixes I'm about to throw down," Henry posted.

Watch it below!

Henry joins the cast of Waitress alongside Ciara Renée starting November 26.

Joshua Henry can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Momoa in "See" Season 1 for Apple TV. Most recently, Joshua appeared Off- Broadway in The Wrong Man at MCC Theatre. Prior to his critically acclaimed performance in The Wrong Man, Joshua starred on Broadway as the iconic Billy Bigelow in the revival of Carousel for which he received Tony and Grammy nominations. Before headlining in Carousel, Joshua starred as Aaron Burr in Hamilton in Los Angeles. Joshua has also starred on Broadway as Noble Sissle in George C. Wolfe's Tony-nominated musical Shuffle Along. Joshua was Tony-nominated for his star turn as Flick in the musical Violet. He received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his show-stopping performance. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his leading role in Susan Stroman's The Scottsboro Boys. Other Broadway credits include leading roles in Porgy & Bess and Green Day's American Idiot. Upcoming: Tick, Tick...Boom (Netflix/ Imagine Entertainment). He recently released his debut EP called Guarantee available on all music platforms.