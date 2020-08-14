VIDEO: Join the Birthday Bash on the Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up

Get ready to sing out (Louise) with Kenney Green, Britney Coleman, Shaleah Adkisson, and Fredi Walker-Browne.

Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.

This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green and special guests Britney Coleman, Shaleah Adkisson, and Fredi Walker-Browne! Tune in today at 4pm to join the piano party!

If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney and company a tip or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!

Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC. (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen)

Britney Coleman has been seen on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Tootsie and most recently the 2020 revival of Company. She has toured across the country with Beautiful and worked at regional theaters including The Old Globe, The Muny, TUTS, St. Anne's Warehouse, The Asolo Rep and Arena Stage. A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, she received her BFA from The University of Michigan. In quarantine, she's currently enjoying singing "Sing for Hope Grams" for our essential workers and loved ones with Sing For Hope. www.britneycoleman.com

Shaleah Adkisson has been seen on Broadway and on tour in Hair: The American Tribal LoveRock Musical and off­Broadway in the revival of Rent. Regional: Jubilee (Arena Stage), Clybourne Park, Avenue Q (Arkansas Repertory Theatre), The Hot Mikado, Beehive: The 60's Musical, Ain't Misbehavin' (Broward Stage Door Theatre), Grease, Nunsense (Murry's Dinner Playhouse) and Children of Eden (Arkansas Repertory Theatre). When not working in the theatre she works as an administrator and teaching artist with Bridge Arts Ensemble, an organization of freelance musicians catering to school districts in upstate New York. Additionally, she performs in NYC and on tour with Soul Picnic Productions (Back to the Garden and August 1969: A Tribute to the Women of Woodstock). Instagram: @shal252k; www.shaleahadkisson.com

Fredi Walker-Browne is best known for creating the role of JoAnne Jefferson in the Pulitzer Prize winning musical RENT! This year she appears as "Ghost" in Season 3 of HBO's SEARCH PARTY. You can find her streaming or "on-demand" as "Beverly" in Rebecca Miller's MAGGIE'S PLAN and "Shay" in Showtime's Emmy Award winning series THE BIG C. Her album #1PEOPLE-1PLANET will drop this fall. Her original play #RENTStories premiered in 2019 at a benefit for STAGE THE CHANGE and will be mounted again at THE HOLMDEL THEATRE COMPANY's upcoming season. She is currently directing a filmed reading of Bob Stewart's LET THE CHIPS FALL WHERE THEY MAY - a disturbing look at the post-Covid world, produced by OUT OF THE BOX THEATRICS in association with HOLMDEL THEATRE COMPANY. She is a proud advocate of Arts Education for students in all schools everywhere! "Miss Fredi" teaches voice and acting to students of all ages and professional levels. She is the creator of THE PROFESSIONAL SKILLS FOR ACTORS SERIES™. For more information, please visit www.bigspoonproductions.com

