VIDEO: John Leguizamo and the Cast of KISS MY AZTEC! Sing 'The Social Distancing Song'

John Leguizamo, Joel Perez and the cast of La Jolla Playhouse's Kiss My Aztec! have posted a video of them performing 'The Social Distancing Song.'

Check out the video below!

Kiss My Aztec!: When the Spanish set their sights on Mesoamerica and its riches, they will destroy anyone and anything that keeps them from conquering and claiming it all for themselves. But the Aztecs are like, "Hell, no!"

This fresh, irreverent and outrageous satire could only spring forth from the insanely hilarious mind of John Leguizamo, last seen at the Playhouse in his acclaimed one-man show Latin History for Morons. Featuring a fusion of bolero, hip hop, merengue and rap, Kiss My Aztec! celebrates, elevates and commemorates Latinx culture in an uproarious new musical.







