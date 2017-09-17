VIDEO: Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage Present on 69th Primetime EMMY AWARDS

Sep. 17, 2017  

On tonight's EMMY AWARDS, young and old Sheldon Cooper appeared together to present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Broadway alum Jim Parsons, who plays Cooper on the CBS series THE BIG BANG THEORY, was joined by Broadway critic Iain Armitage, star of the upcoming spinoff prequel YOUNG SHELDON. The duo presented the Emmy to winners Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe of "Master of None." Watch the appearance below!

Iain can currently be seen in HBO's "Big Little Lies," playing Shailene Woodley's on-screen son. He recently made TV appearances on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and the Steve Harvey-hosted kids competition show "Little Big Shots." Of course theater fans know him best for his adorable reviews of Broadway shows.

Parsons most recently appeared on Broadway in 2015's AN ACT OF GOD. His other Broadway credits include HARVEY and THE NORMAL HEART.

