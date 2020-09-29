VIDEO: Jim Parsons Breaks Down THE BOYS IN THE BAND on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He also talks about learning acting from Mary Tyler Moore.

Jim Parsons discusses filming the movie version of The Boys in the Band with Ryan Murphy, and talks about how he learned acting from Mary Tyler Moore.

Jim Parsons' Broadway credits include: The Boys in the Band (2018); An Act of God (2015); Harvey (2012); and THE NORMAL HEART (2011). He is also known for playing Sheldon Cooper on THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS) from 2007 to 2019; a role that won him 4 Emmy Awards. Films include: A Kid Like Jake (2018); Hidden Figures (2016); and THE MUPPETS (2011).

