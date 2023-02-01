VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Discusses Broadway Being What She 'Always Wanted' Ahead of A DOLL'S HOUSE on COLEBRT

Jessica Chastain sat down with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss her return to Broadway in A Doll's House.

During the interview, Chastain got emotional over her return to Broadway, revealing how the upcoming production came to be and what Broadway means to her.

"I used to be a kid who would record the Tonys and play it back all throughout the year and sing songs. I remember watching when Ralph Fiennes won a Tony ... for playing Hamley on Broadway. I just imagined this other life that I was going to have and so to be here, it just feels like ... what that little girl was imagining is now manifested," Chastain revealed.

Chastain also looked back on a former resume, reveals what she does to make her dressing room home, and teases the upcoming adaptation. Watch the new interview below!

Chastain will be joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award® and Emmy Award® nominee, as 'Torvald Helmer,' Jesmille Darbouze as 'Kristine Linde,' Tasha Lawrence as 'Anne-Marie,' Michael Patrick Thornton as 'Dr. Rank,' and Grammy Award® winner Okieriete Onaodowan as 'Nils Krogstad.' They will be joined by understudies Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and Jose Joaquin Perez.

This strictly limited 16-week engagement will play Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night. Tickets are now on sale at www.adollshousebroadway.com.

Watch Chastain discuss her history with Broadway here:

Watch Chastain discuss her Broadway dressing room here: