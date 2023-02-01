Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Discusses Broadway Being What She 'Always Wanted' Ahead of A DOLL'S HOUSE on COLEBRT

The play will begin preview performances on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Jessica Chastain sat down with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss her return to Broadway in A Doll's House.

During the interview, Chastain got emotional over her return to Broadway, revealing how the upcoming production came to be and what Broadway means to her.

"I used to be a kid who would record the Tonys and play it back all throughout the year and sing songs. I remember watching when Ralph Fiennes won a Tony ... for playing Hamley on Broadway. I just imagined this other life that I was going to have and so to be here, it just feels like ... what that little girl was imagining is now manifested," Chastain revealed.

Chastain also looked back on a former resume, reveals what she does to make her dressing room home, and teases the upcoming adaptation. Watch the new interview below!

Chastain will be joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award® and Emmy Award® nominee, as 'Torvald Helmer,' Jesmille Darbouze as 'Kristine Linde,' Tasha Lawrence as 'Anne-Marie,' Michael Patrick Thornton as 'Dr. Rank,' and Grammy Award® winner Okieriete Onaodowan as 'Nils Krogstad.' They will be joined by understudies Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and Jose Joaquin Perez.

This strictly limited 16-week engagement will play Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night. Tickets are now on sale at www.adollshousebroadway.com.

Watch Chastain discuss her history with Broadway here:

Watch Chastain discuss her Broadway dressing room here:



