VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Talks TAKE ME OUT, GAY PRIDE & PREJUDICE, and More With GLAAD

GLAAD today released an exclusive interview with Emmy and Tony nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Watch the interview below!

In the interview, Ferguson talks about his upcoming anthology podcast titled Gay Pride & Prejudice, an adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel, featuring an almost entirley queer cast. On his Tony award nomination for Take Me Out, Ferguson revealed when his husband told him he had been nominated, he "thought [he] had dreamed the whole thing." He talks about his friendships within the theater community including with co-star Jesse Williams. Ferguson shares his admiration of Williams for handling the recent photograph of his nude moment onstage during Take Me Out being leaked, "My heart broke for him that that happened." Ferguson also discusses becoming a father during the pandemic stating that "Being a dad is a full time job that I'm enjoying very much."