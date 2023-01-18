Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jemma Rix Sings 'Let It Go' As Disney's FROZEN Gears Up For Its Singapore Debut

The production will run from February 5 to March 13 at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Jan. 18, 2023  

The hit Broadway musical "Frozen," based on the Disney animated film is making its Singapore debut! See the show's Elsa, Jemma Rix, perform "Let It Go" as the show celebrates its first visit to Southeast Asia! Check out the video below!

The production will run from February 5 to March 13 at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands. Learn more here.

"Frozen" follows the successful productions of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" from the same producer and presenter, which will also run at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5, 2023.

"Frozen" is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher) and presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia under the direction of Chantal Prudhomme.

"Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Academy Award-winning writer Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage, and choreography by Tony Award-winning choreographer Rob Ashford. It also features the film's full score, including 12 new songs from the Lopezes.

Also part of the creative team are Tony Award-winning scenic and costume designer Christopher Oram, six-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony Award-winning video designer Finn Ross, and seven-time Tony Award-winning sound designer Peter Hylenski.

Puppet designer Michael Curry rounds up its production team, along with special effects designer Jeremy Chernick, hair designer David Brian Brown, and makeup designer Anne Ford-Coates.

The music supervisor is Stephen Oremus, together with orchestrator Dave Metzger.

The hit musical opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in March 2018, with the highest box office advance sales in Broadway history. It was also the highest-grossing new musical in the 2018-2019 Broadway season.

Its massive success on Broadway has brought forth a North American tour and productions in the West End, Japan, Germany, and Australia.




Related Stories
Photos: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Photo
Photos: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
The new season will star Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two. Check out the new photos now!
VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apples DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer
Watch the video trailer for Apple’s 'Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele.
Atlantic Theater Company Extends CORNELIA STREET Photo
Atlantic Theater Company Extends CORNELIA STREET
Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) has announced an extension for the world premiere musical Cornelia Street. The production, which will begin performances this Friday, January 20th and open on Tuesday, February 14th, will now play through Sunday, March 5th, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2.
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases THELMA & LOUISE Broadway Musical Photo
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases THELMA & LOUISE Broadway Musical
Amanda Seyfried has confirmed her plans to make her Broadway debut. It was previously reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement. Watch the interview video clip now!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Choreographer of THE WIZ, JaQuel KnightVideo: Meet the Broadway-Bound Choreographer of THE WIZ, JaQuel Knight
January 18, 2023

Choreographer JaQuel Knight, known already for his iconic work in the music industry, will make his Broadway debut with the show. What moves him? He explains in this video.
SIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next MonthSIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next Month
January 18, 2023

Think you have what it takes to be one of the queens of Six? The musical will host an open casting call in Nashville next month! Learn more about how to attend here!
Flashback: Celebrate 25 Years of RAGTIMEFlashback: Celebrate 25 Years of RAGTIME
January 18, 2023

25 years ago today, on January 18, 1998, Ragtime opened on Broadway at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre). We're looking back on the beloved musical with video clips from its Broadway past!
Video: Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALVideo: Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
January 18, 2023

Watch Aaron Tveit make his entrance as he returns to Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway!
New Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next MonthNew Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next Month
January 18, 2023

The National Tour of Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members beginning next month!
share