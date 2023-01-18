VIDEO: Jemma Rix Sings 'Let It Go' As Disney's FROZEN Gears Up For Its Singapore Debut

The hit Broadway musical "Frozen," based on the Disney animated film is making its Singapore debut! See the show's Elsa, Jemma Rix, perform "Let It Go" as the show celebrates its first visit to Southeast Asia! Check out the video below!

The production will run from February 5 to March 13 at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands. Learn more here.

"Frozen" follows the successful productions of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" from the same producer and presenter, which will also run at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5, 2023.

"Frozen" is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher) and presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia under the direction of Chantal Prudhomme.

"Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Academy Award-winning writer Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage, and choreography by Tony Award-winning choreographer Rob Ashford. It also features the film's full score, including 12 new songs from the Lopezes.

Also part of the creative team are Tony Award-winning scenic and costume designer Christopher Oram, six-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony Award-winning video designer Finn Ross, and seven-time Tony Award-winning sound designer Peter Hylenski.

Puppet designer Michael Curry rounds up its production team, along with special effects designer Jeremy Chernick, hair designer David Brian Brown, and makeup designer Anne Ford-Coates.

The music supervisor is Stephen Oremus, together with orchestrator Dave Metzger.

The hit musical opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in March 2018, with the highest box office advance sales in Broadway history. It was also the highest-grossing new musical in the 2018-2019 Broadway season.

Its massive success on Broadway has brought forth a North American tour and productions in the West End, Japan, Germany, and Australia.