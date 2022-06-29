VIDEO: Jason Tam & Bonnie Milligan Belt Out the Broadway Bares XXX Opening Number

The 30th anniversary of Broadway Bares filled New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on June 26, 2022, with an abundance of "community, unity and nudity" as the venerable modern-day burlesque spectacular wrapped up Pride Sunday with a raucous return to in-person performances after a pandemic-induced three-year hiatus. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, two standing-room-only performances of Broadway Bares: xx raised $1,893,715.

The journey, a fitting closing for New York City's Pride Sunday, reimagined superheroes, mythology and fairy tales, peeked under the big top and behind mysterious doors, and explored beloved stories of stage and screen.

The Broadway Bares: xx opening number set the stage with the anthem: "community, unity and nudity." With Broadway's Bonnie Milligan and Jason Tam as lead vocalists in bedazzled red outfits, more than 20 alluring dancers brought the xx factor as they ushered the audience into the worlds of the show with choreography from Bares Director Laya Barak, Executive Producer Nick Kenkel and Associate Director Jonathan Lee. Through tumbling and titillating dance moves, the high-octane opening number recapped Bares' 30-year history of themes and milestones. The original number was written by Amanda Green and Lynne Shankel. Watch the full number below!