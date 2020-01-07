VIDEO: Jacqueline Novak's Dad Reviewed Her Show GET ON YOUR KNEES For Her Family

Jacqueline Novak was a guest on Monday night's episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about her off-Broadway show Get On Your Knees. Novak also talks about adding a few spins to her stand-up routine, her childhood performing dreams, and shares her dad's review of her play.

During the interview, when host Fallon asks Novak about her performing dreams as a child, he surprised her with a clip of her singing "Look Down" from Les Misérables during a second grade talent show.

Novak also talks about how her dad warned her uncle before going to see Get On Your Knees. Novak shares the email her dad wrote, "My dad said, 'Hi, Mark. So great to see you guys got tickets to Jacqueline's show, 'Get On Your Knees.' I wanted to quote, 'warn you.'' There's a quote. 'I wanted to warn you, as you can tell by the title, that her show contains strong sexual themes, is graphic, and highly personal. As Jacqueline has said herself, 'It is like going to a strip show but even more intimate.' This is material they would never allow on 'The Tonight Show.' It will not be everyone's cup of tea. Balancing this off, however, is that her show is also witty, highbrow, and intellectual, as is all of her material.'"

Watch the full interview below!

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is directed by John Early.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





