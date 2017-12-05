VIDEO: International Casts of NEXT TO NORMAL Perform With Alice Ripley and Jennifer Damiano

On December 18th casts from Argentina, Broadway and Spain will join forces for a special performance of #LightLuz at the opening night of CASI NORMALES (NEXT TO NORMAL) in Teatro La Latina in Madrid. The Spanish production of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Pulitzer-winning show has opened in Gran Canaria, Barcelona and Bilbao so far to rave reviews.

#LightLuz, the show's finale, has been recorded for this holiday season in a brand new Spanish-English version. Watch the video here:

Joining Alice Ripley and Jennifer Damiano in the recording studio were Nando González, Roger Berruezo, Guido Balzaretti, Jana Gómez, and Fabio Arrante from the Spanish Cast of CASI NORMALES in Spain, as well as Laura Conforte, Martin Ruiz, Mariano Chiesa, Fernando Dente, Manuela Del Campo, and Franco Masini from Argentina. Anibal Vecchio directed, with musical direction by Xavi Torras.

Ripley and Damiano co-starred as Diana and Natalie in the original production of NEXT TO NORMAL at the Booth Theatre in 2009. The two later reunited onstage in the Broadway premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO in 2016.





