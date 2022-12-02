VIDEO: Idina Menzel Reveals How RENT Inspired Her New Documentary

Idina Menzel appeared on CBS Mornings today to promote her new documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, which will begin streaming December 9 on Disney+.

During the interview, Menzel described what inspired her document the experience of playing at Madison Square Garden, calling back to a lesson she learned while starring in Rent.

"I wanted to document a dream coming true. It's sort of like back in the Rent days, 'No Day But Today.' We learned through that experience that we didn't want to take things for granted and we wanted to stay present in our lives and I felt like this was something I aspired to do my whole life," Menzel shared.

Menzel also discussed the highs and lows of her career, juggling her career and being a mom, and her infamous night at the Oscars with John Travolta. Watch the interview below!

Beloved Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel's many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of "Rent" and "Wicked" as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney's "Frozen."

Yet, One Dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. From Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners comes the joyous, inspirational and in-depth look at Idina Menzel as you've never seen her before.

In "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing finally to realize her dream.

Watch the new interview here: