VIDEO: IN THE HEIGHTS Touring Star Virginia Cavaliere Releases 'Breathe' Medley

Virginia Cavaliere played Nina on the 2011/2012 National Tour of In the Heights, singing "Breathe" in over 77 cities across the United States. This week she releases a medley in anticipation of the In The Heights musical film. Her take on "Breathe" by Lin Manuel Miranda, featuring "Breathin" by Ariana Grande & "Breathe" by Michelle Branch is an effortless twist of genres in tribute to her time with the Broadway tour. Virginia made her mark starring in the national tour of In the Heights as Nina, as well as Mamma Mia (Las Vegas). She is also an original member of #BARS workshop at The Public Theatre, co-founded by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.

Watch the video for "Breathe" below! Available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music June 10th.

Virginia Cavaliere is a vocalist and artist from New York City. Her career started in Broadway, starring as Nina on the "In the Heights" National Tour by Lin Manuel Miranda. Since then, she has performed all over the world with pop star Todrick Hall as well as toured 75 major cities in the US as a solo artist.

After competing on National Television on the CW A Capella Christmas Challenge in 2019,

Virginia became the front woman of two-time world champion A Capella band, Six Appeal.

They were the featured entertainment at the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair Afterparty.

Virginia is currently an artist in residence at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ where you can catch her solo show every Friday and Saturday night at Council Oak Steakhouse.

YouTube: virginiacavaliere.com/breathevideo

Streaming: virginiacavaliere.com/breathe

Visit www.virginiacavaliere.com for more about Virginia.

Facebook: https://facebook.com/virginiacavaliereofficial

Twitter: @tweeetvirginia

Instagram: @virginia.cavaliere

YouTube: https://virginiacavaliere.com/youtube