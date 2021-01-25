VIDEO: ICYMI- Watch Broadway Unite for the SAVE BIRDLAND Fundraiser!

Notables from President Bill Clinton and Whoopi Goldberg to musicians Wynton Marsalis and Sting joined together on Sunday, Jan 24th to "Save Birdland". During the fundraising concert the Broadway community was treated to "All That Jazz" starring the original Velmas of Chicago, Chita Rivera and Bebe Neuwirth, and a cast featuring Randy Rainbow, Jacqueline Arnold, Brenda Braxton, Aisha de Haas, Michelle Dowdy, Mandy Gonzalez, Deidra Goodwin, Amy Hillner Larsen, Amanda Lopez, Karen Mason, Christine Pedi, Mary Testa, Amra-Faye Wright, and Karen Ziemba. The segment was arranged and edited by Billy Recce (the composer of A Musical About Star Wars) in the event produced by Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and Tim Guinee.

The starry concert featured other notable Broadway stars as well. Norm Lewis closed the show with "Misty", Audra McDonald treated audiences to some Billie Holiday, Lillias White and Billy Stritch dazzled with a Cy Coleman number, and Joe Iconis sang the praises of New York, New York, among others.

Opening their doors in December of 1949, the legendary Birdland jazz club has been a home for some of the most respected musicians of all time. Named after Charlie "Yardbird" Parker, the club has hosted all the A-list talent from Ella Fitzgerald to Diana Krall and everyone in between. However, time and funds are running out for the once-thrilling night spot. On the heels of their Save West Bank Café telethon, producers Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora and Tim Guinee were asked by Birdland staff to help their neighborhood jazz club, which was also facing financial troubles brought on by the pandemic. Their fundraising campaign concluded on January 24th with a concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Music, History and Community which you can watch in full below!