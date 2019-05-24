VIDEO: Hugh Jackman And A Sold-Out Crowd Serenade Sir Ian McKellen On His 80th Birthday

May. 24, 2019  

Last night Hugh Jackman wished his X-Men co-star, Sir Ian McKellen, a happy birthday in a very big way. See Hugh and a sold-out arena serenade the 80-year old legend via Twitter with a super-sized rendition of 'Happy Birthday' below!

Jackman is currently out on his first world tour, The Man. The Music. The Show. The show features hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

The tour includes 12 shows across Europe and the UK beginning Monday, May 13th in Hamburg, Germany at Barclaycard Arena, with stops in Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, Dublin, and London, with two shows at The O2 Arena.

The 22-city North American leg will begin Tuesday, June 18th at Toyota Center in Houston, TX, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Las Vegas, and New York, with two shows at Madison Square Garden, as well as two performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.




