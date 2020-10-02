VIDEO: Hillary Clinton, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, and More Take Part in The New York Times' HOW I MISS BROADWAY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

They share what they miss most about the stage, why it must come back and what they want for theater’s return.

Last night, The New York Times hosted a virtual panel discussion, titled How I Miss Broadway.

Join former U.S. Secretary of State (and lifelong theater lover) Hillary Clinton, as she reflects on theater's meaning, its absence, and its future, in a special conversation with theater reporter Michael Paulson.

Then, six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Tony nominee Danielle Brooks, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, and Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris join Michael for a live roundtable, to share what they miss most about the stage, why it must come back and what they want for theater's return.

It's the third episode of Offstage, The Times' new series about theatermaking during the pandemic.

Check out the full video below!

