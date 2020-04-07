Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: High School Drama Student Creates One-Man IN THE HEIGHTS in Honor of Cancelled Production
One high school drama student has created an homage to his school's production of In the Heights, which was cancelled due to the current health crisis.
Luke Perkins created a one man production of In the Heights, which he posted to YouTube.
For CHS Drama Club, I love and miss all of you!" Perkins writes in a dedication at the beginning of the video.
