Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: High School Drama Student Creates One-Man IN THE HEIGHTS in Honor of Cancelled Production

Article Pixel Apr. 7, 2020  

One high school drama student has created an homage to his school's production of In the Heights, which was cancelled due to the current health crisis.

Luke Perkins created a one man production of In the Heights, which he posted to YouTube.

For CHS Drama Club, I love and miss all of you!" Perkins writes in a dedication at the beginning of the video.

Check it out below!

VIDEO: High School Drama Student Creates One-Man IN THE HEIGHTS in Honor of Cancelled Production
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites to Sing 'Alexander Hamilton' on John Krasinski's SOME GOOD NEWS
  • VIDEO: Watch the Full HIT LIST Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, Featuring Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and More!
  • VIDEO: Nurse Performs 'Amazing Grace' For Her Colleagues at a Staff Meeting
  • VIDEO: Watch The Playhouse Theatre's Full 2015 Production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW