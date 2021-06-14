Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hear Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Renée Elise Goldsberry & More in the Trailer for CENTAURWORLD!

The series, which also features Lea Salonga and Brian Stokes Mitchell, airs on Netflix starting July 30th.

Jun. 14, 2021  

Broadway stars Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Kimiko Glenn, Lea Salonga, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell lend their voices to "Centaurworld," a new animated series on its way to Netflix.

Watch the trailer for "Centaurworld" below!

The series airs on Netflix starting July 30th.

"Centaurworld" follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she's ever faced before.

The cast also includes Josh Radnor, Parvesh Cheena, Megan Nicole Dong, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

