VIDEO: Hear Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Renée Elise Goldsberry & More in the Trailer for CENTAURWORLD!

Broadway stars Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Kimiko Glenn, Lea Salonga, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell lend their voices to "Centaurworld," a new animated series on its way to Netflix.

Watch the trailer for "Centaurworld" below!

The series airs on Netflix starting July 30th.

"Centaurworld" follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she's ever faced before.

The cast also includes Josh Radnor, Parvesh Cheena, Megan Nicole Dong, and Chris Diamantopoulos.