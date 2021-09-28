VIDEO: Hangin' on 47th Street with the Queens of SIX!

When Broadway shut down last March, the cast of SIX was in the midst of getting ready to take their very first, official Broadway bows. Now, a year and a half later, they will at last celebrate their opening night- an event that will be worth the wait.

The show's first performance back was on September 17 at its home at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. "It had been 18 months since I had been in the presence of that many people at the same time, let alone them being an audience there to see you," explained Anna Uzele, who plays Catherine Parr. "I didn't know what to expect. I was really open to anything. Then walking onto that stage... you've done the show 1000 times at this point, but nothing can prepare you for your legs shaking and your larynx doing weird things and you can't catch your breath! It's a lot of feelings at the same time."

Abby Mueller, who plays Jane Seymour, is equally excited about being back. "It feels awesome. Obviously we love Broadway, and it was very bizarre to have it no there. Just now, looking at other theatres across the street... seeing the line at Waitress... it makes me feel ok! There are so many things that I want to see now!"

Watch below as the pair chats with Richard Ridge outside of their theatre on 47th Street about the excitement of being back in front of audiences again."We know what it's like to lose everything," said Uzele. "We don't know what the future holds, but this time I'm trying so hard to be present in every moment."