VIDEO: Hal Linden Talks His Career, New Album, and More on SHOWBIZ NATION LIVE!

Stage and screen legend Hal Linden recently appeared on Showbiz Nation Live! at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood.

Linden talked about his debut album, "It's Never To Late," as well as the DVD release of his cabaret act "I'm Old Fashioned."

He also reflected on his career, including Bells Are Ringing, The Rothschilds, and as television's favorite detective Barney Miller.

Watch the full interview below!

Linden's other Broadway credits include Wildcat, Something More!, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Illya Darling, The Education of H*Y*M*A*N K*A*P*L*A*N, Three Men on a Horse, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, The Pajama Game, I'm Not Rappaport, The Sisters Rosensweig, Cabaret, and The Gathering.





