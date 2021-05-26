Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HERE COME THE BOYS Arrives at the London Palladium

Here Come The Boys will play at the Palladium through 9 June.

May. 26, 2021  

Tonight marks the first official opening night at the iconic London Palladium since the UK most recently went into lockdown last December. The dance extravaganza known as Here Come The Boys features a handful of stars from the BBC's smash hit series Strictly Come Dancing, so we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward quick-stepping it down to the Palladium to get the full lowdown.

Here Come The Boys continues its limited run through to 9 June 2021.

Here Come The Boys features dance superstars Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima, Robin Windsor, along with Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual, and special guest star Strictly's stunning Nadiya Bychkova. Why not join our dance superstars and party away those lockdown blues!

Featuring a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures, 'Here Comes the Boys' is ready to kick off the return of live theatre in London's West End.

