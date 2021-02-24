VIDEO: Go Inside the Revival for Encores! LOVE LIFE with Victoria Clark, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kate Baldwin & More

The third installment of Encores! Inside the Revival features director Victoria Clark,a??Encores! Music Directora??Rob Bermana??anda??Consulting Producer for Musical Theater, and previousa??Encores! Artistic Directora??Jack Viertel as they revisit, Love Life a year later anda??discuss their process of imagining Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's rarely seena??1948 musical.

Originally scheduled for the 2020 Encores! season, the production was cancelled on the afternoon of the run-through as the news broke that theaters acrossa??New York Citya??were being shut down to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside performances from the cast, includinga??Kate Baldwin, Brandon Burks, Jonathan Christopher,a??John Edwards, John-Michael Lyles,a??Heath Saunders, and Brian Stokes Mitchell, the creative team explores how Love Life resonates more than ever, as its values, social satire, and activism comment on the American dream.

Whilea??thisa??Encores! productiona??hit ana??unprecedenteda??setbacka??ina??itsa??returna??to the stage-City Centera??is dedicated to presentinga??Love Lifea??in aa??future seasona??when theatre returns.a??

Go behind the scenes as the team explores how Love Life-a musical depicting more than a century and a half of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages and the challenges they face in a rapidly changing world-resonates more than ever as its values, social satire, and activism comment on the national divorce we currently find ourselves in.a??