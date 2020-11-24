VIDEO: Glenn Close Talks Creating Characters in Quarantine on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Glenn Close has kept herself laughing during quarantine by dressing up as different characters, including a homegrown take on the villain Cruella de Vil. You can see Glenn Close in "Hillbilly Elegy" on Netflix.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Close's Broadway credits include Phoenix Theatre Company's Love for Love, directed by Hal Prince, Cy Coleman's Barnum (Tony nomination), Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing, directed by Mike Nichols (Tony Award), Death and the Maiden, directed by Mike Nichols (Tony Award), Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, directed by Trevor Nunn, (Tony Award), and Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You