VIDEO: Glenn Close, John Lithgow, and 30 More Stars Read From THE INHERITANCE For World AIDS Day
Walter’s speech was divided into 33 sections, for a video being called “The Walter Project.”
The Inheritance playwright Matthew Lopez has rounded up a group of stars to perform the emotional speech at the end of Act 1 of the play in honor of World AIDS Day.
Inspired by the iconic AIDS Quilt and created in collaboration with The AIDS Memorial to commemorate World AIDS Day, Walter's speech was divided into 33 sections, for a video being called "The Walter Project."
The video features John Lithgow, Lena Waithe, Ashley Park, John-Andrew Morrison, Connor Jessup, Marisa Tomei, Jordan E. Cooper, Andrea Martin, John Cameron Mitchell, Austin Smith, Aya Cash, Raúl Castillo, Michael Zegen, AnnaSophia Robb, Tituss Burgess, Russell Tovey, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Mandy Gonzalez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Denée Benton, Bill Irwin, Wilson Cruz, Robert Fairchild, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, Leslie Odom Jr., Maulik Pancholy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Glenn Close, Jocelyn Bioh, Lucas Hedges and Hilary Rodham Clinton.
Watch below!
