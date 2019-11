VIDEO: Get A Peek At FROZEN Bringing An Eternal Winter To The Stage

Let the storm rage on because we're getting a look inside the magic that bring's Arendelle's eternal winter to life eight times a week in the hit musical Frozen! Check out the video below to get a peek at the show's set transformation on the stage of Broadway's St. James Theatre!

Frozen expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. The show just celebrated one year on Broadway and 25 years of Disney on Broadway!

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.





