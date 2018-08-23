VIDEO: Get A First Look at the Regional Premiere of MATILDA!

Aug. 23, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the regional premiere of Tuacanh Amphitheatre's production of MATILDA! Check out video highlights below!

The stage musical was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show centers on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school headmistress Miss Trunchbull, and helps her teacher Miss Honey to reclaim her life.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL has received widespread critical acclaim and box-office popularity, winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, setting the record for the most Olivier awards won by a musical. In 2013 the show won five Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical, and a special Tony for the young actresses playing the title role.

The production is currently on stage through October 18th.

For tickets and more visit tuacahn.org.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

