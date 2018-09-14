VIDEO: Get A First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Drury Lane Theatre

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Drury Lane's Little Shop of Horrors, with music by Alan Menken and book by Howard Ashman and direction and choreography by Scott Calcagno with music direction by Roberta Duchak. Little Shop of Horrors runs through October 28, 2018, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors is led by Kelly Felthous (Audrey), returning to Drury Lane after earning a Jeff Award nomination for her performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and Will Lidke (Seymour Krelborn) who was last seen at Drury Lane in Saturday Night Fever. The production also features Melanie Brezill (Ronette), Candace C. Edwards (Crystal), Melanie Loren (Chiffon), Ron E. Rains (Mr. Mushnik), Lorenzo Rush Jr. (Voice of Audrey II), and Steven Strafford (Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S.). Audrey II will be brought to life by puppeteer Matthew P. Sitz.

The creative team includes Kevin Depinet (Scenic Design), Lynda Myers (Costume Design), Ryan O'Gara (Lighting Design), Ray Nardelli (Sound Design), Cassy Schillo (Properties Design), Martin P. Robinson (Puppet Design), Claire Moores (Wig & Hair Design), and Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach).

This gem of a musical inspired by the 1960 dark comedy horror film will charm your heart with infectious doo-wop songs and endearing characters. A down-on-his-luck resident of Skid Row is offered the girl of his dreams, fame, and success from an all-powerful, R&B singin' carnivorous plant, but at what cost? Little Shop of Horrors is the winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical.

Little Shop of Horrors is recommended for ages 13 and up. Please be advised that there is light violence and brief strong language.

Subscriptions for the 2018/2019 season are priced from $157 to $187 and are currently on sale. Subscribers receive special offers on dining, flexible ticket exchanges, and early notification and priority seating for added events and concerts. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.

