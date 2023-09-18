VIDEO: Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical

The production runs at the Syrena Theatre through October 8th, 2023.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Six the Musical has officially opened in Poland in an all-new non-replica production directed by Ewelina Adamska-Porczyk at the Syrena Theatre. Get a first look at the cast in action in the new video.

The musical, co-written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is translated by Jacek Mikołajczyk. 

The cast includes Olga Szomańska as Catherine of Aragon, Izabela Pawletko as Anne Boleyn, Anna Terpiłowska as Catherine Howard, Natalia Kujawa as Catherine Parr, Marta Burdynowicz as Jane Seymour, and Małgorzata Chruściel as Anne of Cleves. Aleksandra Gotowicka, Agnieszka Rose, and Marta Skrzypczyńska serve as understudies for the production.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.




