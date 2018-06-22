VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ogunquit's OKLAHOMA!

Rodgers and Hammerstein's great American classic Oklahoma! bursts onto the Ogunquit Playhouse stage now to July 7. The Playhouse is thrilled to create an exciting new production of this beloved classic as part of its 75th Anniversary since first opening on Broadway.

This groundbreaking musical was Rodgers and Hammerstein's first collaboration, and in many ways their most innovative, having set standards for musical theatre that are still being followed today.

The lively musical features the timeless classics, "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "The Surrey with the Fringe On Top," "I Cain't Say No," "People Will Say We're in Love" and of course the triumphant "Oklahoma!"

