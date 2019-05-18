VIDEO: German Production of BAT OUT OF HELL Conducts a Flash Mob at the Mall

Bat Out of Hell's German production had a lot to live up to, after the upcoming New York production plastered its billboards all over Times Square earlier this week.

To generate the same level of hype, the cast took to the local shopping mall at Centro Oberhausen to create a flash mob!

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical, ruler of Obsidian. It scooped the 'Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award' for Best Musical in 2017.

The German language premiere of Bat Out Of Hell opened in Oberhasuen, Germany on 2 November 2018.

It was recently announced that the New York City run for Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will begin performances at New York City Center on August 1, 2019 with an Opening Night set for August 8, 2019. Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will play a six-week engagement through September 8, 2019.

Tickets are on sale today and can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling 212 581 1212 or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street).

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will star Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Joining him will be Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells. Casting for the role of Sloane will be announced shortly.





