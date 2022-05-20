VIDEO: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Colin Bates and Caitlin Houlahan Perform at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival

Girl From the North Country cast members Colin Bates and Caitlin Houlahan gave an exclusive live performance at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival yesterday. Check out video of the performance below!

The performance followed a conversation with Conor McPherson, the production's writer and director, and Simon Hale, its orchestrator and music supervisor moderated by John Jurgensen, Entertainment Reporter, The Wall Street Journal.

Girl From the North Country joined thought leaders Diane Von Furstenberg, J Balvin, Anthony Russo, Logan Paul, Rosie Perez, Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Brandon Blackwood, and many more as a part of The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival from May 17th to 19th.

To learn more about The Future of Everything Festival go to: https://foefestival.wsj.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wall Street Journal.