VIDEO: First Look at 'Do the Scooby-Doo' from SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. Gang are back with a new song and a sing-a-long video for the whole family. "Do The Scooby-Doo!."

Watch the sing along video below!

"Do The Scooby-Doo!" is the first look at the live touring stage spectacular Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold from the creative minds of the Canadian-based MONLOVE in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Written, arranged and produced by MONLOVE's Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, "Do The Scooby-Doo!" brings the mysterious fun and playful spirits of Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred straight into your living room.



Not only can fans now sing and dance along with The Gang in their homes, but they can share them with their friends and family for the holidays. The Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold store offers the perfect stocking stuffer or nostalgic keepsake for everyone from kids to adults. More info: shopmonlove.com



Stay tuned for more information and announcements on the live touring stage spectacular, Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold this year!

Ella Louise Allaire (Book / Music & Lyrics / Producer) is a show designer, librettist, composer, lyricist, producer and entrepreneur. Over the years she has acquired an international reputation that makes her a highly sought after creator in the entertainment business. She is the writer of the Original Concept, Book, Music and Lyrics for the multi-billion dollar franchise from 20th Century Fox - the arena spectacular - Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure with colleague Martin Lord Ferguson. Ice Age Live! has broken attendance records with over 3 million spectators (being named the #1 show in Europe for 2013) beating acts such as Coldplay and U2. It received over 60,000 spectators in a five-day run at Bercy Omnisports in Paris, 73,000 in Vienna, and has earned a LEA nomination for 'Show of the Year' and the 2013 - 'Bestseller' Award O2 World Hamburg.

Martin Lord Ferguson (Book / Music & Lyrics / Co-Producer) is a Canadian show creator/producer, sound engineer, script writer, composer and lyricist. His credits includes writing the Book, Music & Lyrics for the mega success: Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure (20th Century Fox, Stage Entertainment) with record audiences in Paris (over 60 000 spectators in a 5 day run) and Hamburg (over 30 000 spectators in a single weekend) beating acts like Coldplay and U2.

About Monlove

A world leader in adapting family brands for live stage and digital mediums, MONLOVE is a full production company specialized in developing creative content since 2005. With a vast experience on numerous Cirque du Soleil's shows such as Kà, Mystere, Zed, Alegria, and building from the success of the critically acclaimed Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure, which toured 48 countries, was translated in 12 languages and grossed over $100 million, the company's credo is to innovate with ideas that send a message of love and hope to the world.

