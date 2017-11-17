VIDEO: First Look - Barbra Streisand Performs 'Pure Imagination' from Upcoming Netflix Special

Hello Gorgeous! Below, watch the incomparable Barbra Steisand performing 'Pure Imagination,' from Netflix's upcoming special, BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!. The concert premieres globally on Wednesday, November 22nd. at 12:01am PST.

With a career spanning six decades, Barbra Streisand is a legend of both stage and screen with a loyal, loving fanbase. In the Netflix film concert event BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! she is joined by an exciting roster of special guests, including a special duet with Jamie Foxx, as she takes audiences on a journey of her life's work, like a stroll down mem'ry lane with a good friend.

Directed by Jim Gable and Barbra Streisand, Barbra: The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, a Netflix film, is produced by Ann Kim and Ned Doyle, with Streisand and Marty Erlichman serving as executive producers. The film is written by Streisand, Jay Landers and Richard Jay-Alexander.

The star of stage and screen returned to the concert stage in 2016 to promote her latest album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway," which paid tribute to Broadway and Hollywood. Streisand was paired with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx, Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, and Seth McFarlane. The set list featured Broadway classics, including several iconic Sondheim tunes. The album was released on August 26, 2016 and marked Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. The singer released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.

