VIDEO: FROZEN's Creative Team Talks the Technology That Brought the Show From Screen to Stage

Adapting a movie as magical as Frozen for the stage was not an easy feat, according to its creative team. Yahoo recently did an in-depth exploration of the technology that went into bringing this story from screen to stage. Watch the full video below!

Director Michael Grandage and costume/set designer Christopher Oram began with a blank slate when developing this musical, in just over a year.

"The pressure is on yourself," Oram said. "I know how to design shows-it's just that this is the big one, the complicated one. I knew I had to deliver, for the audience, a version of that film that they so loved, because I would be angry if I didn't."

One of the most fascinating things about this particular production is the technology.

"Our video wall weighs about 8,600 pounds and contains more than 7 million individual LEDs," says stage manager Lisa Dawn Cave.

The show contains 19 projectors - six over the stage, and 13 on the ceiling, on the balcony railing, and on the box seats.

"There are computers that are just in charge of the LED back wall, there's a group of eight computers that just do all the LEDs inside the scenery, and there's a group of nine computers that hold all of the media files, all the movie files, and the projected images," says the show electrician Asher Robinson.

Oram also talked about bringing the animated characters to life, including Olaf and Sven. He worked with Disney puppet designer Michael Carey to create Olaf as a marionette, operated and voiced by an actor in full view of the audience.

Sven, on the other hand, is a costumed actor bent over with stilts on his hands and feet.

"The minute he's off stage, he's rested and watered and fed," says Oram. "But he's a very hardworking guy."

One of the most fascinating moments in the show is at the end of act one when Elsa, played by Caissie Levy, has an instant costume change into her iconic blue dress.

"I can't possibly tell you," Oram says when asked how it is done. "But what I can tell you is that because Caissie is so beautiful and so slim and gorgeous, you don't for one minute realize that she's rigged in all sorts of ways order for it to happen."

Read more on Yahoo and watch the video below!

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Frozen has been nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Jennifer Lee), and Best Original Score (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award® winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth(Olaf), John Riddle (Hans), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila(Oaken), Timothy Hughes (Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Mattea Conforti (Young Anna), Ayla Schwartz (Young Elsa), Zoe Glick (Young Anna) and Mimi Ryder (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox(Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate).

