VIDEO: FROZEN Celebrates First Day of Summer with Music Videos of New Cast!

Frozen is celebrating the first day of summer, today, Friday, June 21, with the release of three brand new music videos featuring the current stars of the hit Broadway musical, including the first recorded performance by Ryann Redmond as Olaf, the first female to portray the beloved snowman in any production of Frozen.

The videos, captured live at The Bridge Studio in Brooklyn, NY earlier this year, feature new arrangements of Frozen favorites "In Summer" and "Love Is an Open Door," as well as "Kristoff Lullaby," a new song written for the Broadway production. The fun-filled arrangements are by Frozen music supervisor and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus and Frozen music director Brian Usifer, based on the award-winning songs by Oscar® winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

"In Summer" is performed by Ryann Redmond (Olaf), with back-up vocals by Lauren Nicole Chapman, Alyssa Fox, Ross Lekites, and Nicholas Ward.

"Love Is an Open Door" is performed by Patti Murin (Anna) and Joe Carroll (Hans), with a fun twist courtesy of Frozen music director Brian Usifer on toy piano/melodica. View the video here.

"Kristoff Lullaby" is performed by Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), accompanying himself on piano, along with Allison Seidner on cello.

Also featured in the videos are Sean McDaniel on drums/percussion, Michael Olatuja on bass, Jim Hershman on guitar, andNicholas Ward on percussion.

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King as one of the most popular and best-selling shows on Broadway. Since opening on March 22, 2018, Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two seasons, breaking four St. James Theatre house records. In addition to the Broadway company, a North American tour will launch this fall, and the show's global footprint will soon expand to include productions in London and Australia in 2020 and in Hamburg in 2021.





