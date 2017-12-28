VIDEO FLASHBACK: Remembering Stage and Screen Legend Debbie Reynolds

Last December, just one day after the heartbreaking passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher, the world was shocked to learn of the tragic passing of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds.

One of the brightest stars of the Golden Age of Movie Musicals, Reynolds came to fame at just 19 years old in the MGM classic SINGIN' IN THE RAIN in 1952. However, her career spanned more than six decades with Reynolds achieving success on screens large and small, as well as on Broadway.

Reynolds' career began unexpectedly in 1948 when she won a beauty CONTEST at the age of 16. Two of the CONTEST judges were scouts from Warner Brothers and MGM. When they heard Reynolds' show-stopping rendition of Betty Hutton's "I'm Just a Square in a Social Circle," they took an interest in the talented singer. With their help, Reynolds eventually became a triple-threat star. She soon made her screen debut with June Haver and James Baron in "The Daughter of Rosie O'Grady." A subsequent performance in a Busby Berkley musical, "Two Weeks with Love," convinced Louis B. Mayer to choose Reynolds for the lead female role opposite Gene Kelly and Donald O'Conner in "Singin' in the Rain," which received several Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations and was ranked No. 1 on the American Film Institute's list of the top 100 musicals of all time.

The actress went on to star in more than 25 films, including her Academy Award nominated role in "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Her career skyrocketed and in addition to appearing as a leading lady in musicals and comedies, she performed on television and in nightclubs, recording smash hit songs such as "Tammy," "Am I That Easy to Forget" and "Cocktail Hour." Reynolds had a recurring role in the sitcom "Will and Grace" and recently appeared in the 2012 comedy "One for the Money," which also starred Katherine Heigl. In addition to her Oscar nomination, she is the recipient of five Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy Award nominations and one Tony Award nomination.

Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly, and Donald O'Connor singing "Good Morning" from SINGIN' IN THE RAIN:

Debbie Reynolds singing "All I Do Is Dream of You" from SINGIN' IN THE RAIN:

While SINGIN' IN THE RAIN made Reynolds a major musical star, she had already been nominated for a Golden Globe in 1950 as "New Star of the Year- Actress" for her performance in THREE LITTLE WORDS.

Debbie Reynolds singing "I Want to Be Loved By You" to Carleton Carpenter in THREE LITTLE WORDS:

Later that year, Reynolds again appeared opposite Carpenter in TWO WEEKS WITH LOVE.

Debbie Reynolds and Carleton Carpenter singing "Abba Dabba Honeymoon" from TWO WEEKS WITH LOVE:

Reynolds followed up the success of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN by appearing in THE AFFAIRS OF DOBIE GILLIS in 1953.

Debbie Reynolds, Bob Fosse, Bobby Van, and Barbara Ruick in THE AFFAIRS OF DOBIE GILLIS:

In 1956, Reynolds won a National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress in the film THE CATERED AFFAIR, which would be turned into a musical in 2008 (A CATERED AFFAIR). Leslie Kritzer played the Debbie Reynolds role of Jane Hurley.

Debbie Reynolds and Rod Taylor in THE CATERED AFFAIR:

Reynolds earned her only Academy Award nomination for the titular role in the Meredith Wilson musical THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown in 1965. FUN HOME Tony-nominee Beth Malone has long been attached to a revival of the stage version, helmed by three-time Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall.

In 1989, Reynolds led a US National Tour of the Musical again playing the boisterous Titanic survivor.

Debbie Reynolds singing "Belly Up to the Bar, Boys" in THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown:

The next year, Reynolds starred in the semi-biographical movie THE SINGING NUN. She played Sister Ann, based on the real life sister, Jeanine Deckers, who scored a chart-topping hit with "Dominique."

Debbie Reynolds singing "Brother John" from THE SINGING NUN:

As she was for Molly Brown, Reynolds received a Golden Globe nomination in 1970 for her NBC sitcom THE Debbie Reynolds SHOW.

Debbie Reynolds, Don Chastain, and Tom Bosley in THE Debbie Reynolds SHOW:

