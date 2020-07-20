VIDEO: Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Perform 'Dancing on the Rooftops' For #BeApart
The #BeApart project has released its second video in its evolving collection, with original song "Dancing on the Rooftops" performed by Mean Girls stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig. Henningsen and Selig are accompanied by some of Los Angeles' finest musicians, including Victor Indrizzo (Beck, Gary Clarke, Jr.), David Levita (Alanis Morissette, Eminem), and Jimmie Wood (Bruce Springsteen, Cheap Trick). Music and Lyrics by Christopher Lennertz. Video edited by Kelly Soll.
Watch below!
The #BeAPart project is a virtual initiative raising money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and other relief organizations and charities, by giving performers the opportunity to contribute video performances inspired by the pandemic and the many heroes who have stepped forward to fight on its front lines. The first video release featured Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Gabrielle Ruiz and The Voice singer Anthony Evans, performing "Saving Grace" by Christopher Lennertz.
All artists recorded at home and their fees have been matched with donations to FeedingAmerica.org, BroadwayCares.org, and Grammy.com/MusiCares.
Please join us in supporting FeedingAmerica.org, BroadwayCares.org, and https://www.grammy.com/musicares/get-help/musicares-coronavirus-relief-fund.
