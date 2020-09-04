VIDEO: Emmy Nominee Jeremy Pope Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Pope tells us all about his Emmy-nominated performance in HOLLYWOOD.

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, September 4 as he chats with Jeremy Pope!

Pope can currently be seen starring in Ryan Murphy's series for Netflix, HOLLYWOOD. For his performance, Pope received an Emmy Award Nomination for "Best Actor in a Limited Series" and also received the African American Film Critics Association "Breakout Performer" Award.

Pope recently wrapped a role on the feature film, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI directed by Academy Award Winner Regina King.

Pope made history earning two Tony Award Nominations in the same season, garnering a Best Lead Actor in a Play nomination for his Broadway debut in Tarrell Alvin McCraney's CHOIR BOY and also receiving a Best Supporting Actor in a Musical Nomination for his Broadway musical debut as "Eddie Kendricks" in AIN'T TOO PROUD. For his role in CHOIR BOY, he received a Theatre World Award for "Outstanding Broadway Debut" and earned an Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination as well as a Drama League Award nomination.

He is also a songwriter/recording artist, and his single "New Love" is available on iTunes and Spotify.

