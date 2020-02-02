VIDEO: Elsa Comes Out and More in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's FROZEN 2 'Deleted Scenes'

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN 2

During last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, the parody sketch show performed a spoof of Frozen 2!

The sketch was a fake commercial for the film's DVD release, which showed "deleted scenes" from the film, featuring Elsa (Kate McKinnon), Anna (Cecily Strong), Kristoff (JJ Watt) and Olaf (Kyle Mooney).

In one scene, Elsa all but reveals that she is gay.

"I don't know if we're headed north, south, gay, or west," she said. "I'm not anything. You have a fulfilling heterosexual marriage at the age of 18 and I've just spent two whole movies playing with snow"

This causes her sister Anna to break out into the song, We All Know (to the tune of Let It Go).

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

Frozen 2 opened in U.S. theaters on November 22, 2019. The film is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, produced by Peter Del Vecho and features songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.





