VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Step In Time' from MARY POPPINS!
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'Step In Time' from Mary Poppins!
The stage version of Mary Poppins (based off the 1964 film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke) debuted originally in the West End in 2004. The choreography was by Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear, who won the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.
When Mary Poppins transferred to Broadway in 2006, Bourne and Mear's choreography was nominated for a Tony and Drama Desk Award. The 2019 West End revival featuring choreography from Bourne and Mear was also nominated for a 2020 Tony Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.
The choreography for the 1964 film was done by Marc Breaux who was also the choreographer for films such as The Sound of Music and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! The 2018 film, Mary Poppins Returns, was choreographed by Academy Award, Golden Globe and five-time Tony Award nominee Rob Marshall.
